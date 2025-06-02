Henderson Fire: All evacuation orders lifted, blaze in Pala area 80% contained 060225

PALA, Calif. (CNS) - A wildfire that scorched 256 acres in San Diego and Riverside counties near the Pala Casino is 80% contained Monday, Cal Fire announced.

Authorities Sunday night lifted all evacuation warnings for the Henderson Fire. The blaze started shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday off Henderson Road north of state Route 76, east of Interstate 15 in San Diego County, Cal Fire reported.

Cal Fire Capt. Mike Cornette said that along with firefighters putting in a lot of work, "The weather has helped us out a lot." He said officials were removing some hoses off the fire line.

Cornette said warnings remain in place for four zones, which are found on the Genasys app.

"We have control line all the way around the fire, which is not expected to grow any more, but we are mitigating any hazards and extinguishing hot spots," Cornette told City News Service.

The fire consumed an unoccupied recreational vehicle parked in the 37300 block of Magee Road ,in Pala, said Cornette, who added that Red Cross assistance was offered to the owners.

"The aggressive aerial support from fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft has helped slow the fire activity," according to Cal Fire.

The northwest-spreading fire grew to 30 acres by about 7 p.m. Friday, and to 200 acres by 10 that night.

The blaze was 15% contained as of Saturday afternoon, and mandatory evacuation orders in San Diego County areas were downgraded to evacuation warnings.

