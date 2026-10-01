Helicopter crash off Catalina Island kills 2 people, leaves 2 hospitalized and 1 missing

SAN DIEGO — A medical helicopter crashed off Catalina Island near Los Angeles, killing two people and leaving two hospitalized, authorities said.

Rescuers early Thursday searched for a fifth person who was reported to be in the aircraft and was missing, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a social media post.

First responders were called to the crash shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday and pulled four people from the water. Two were pronounced dead at the scene and two were brought in stable condition to hospitals on the mainland, the fire department said.

“This remains an active scene with search and rescue operations continuing throughout the night,” the department said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a post on X that she was told the medevac helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff from Catalina.

County firefighters and lifeguards responded to the scene, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the sheriff's department, officials said.

Authorities said the helicopter was submerged in 240 feet of water off Catalina, which is located about 22 miles off the mainland of Los Angeles County.

The helicopter was believed to be owned by REACH Air Medical Services of Sacramento, California, KTLA-TV reported.