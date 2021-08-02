Heatwave to bake San Diego County's valleys, mountains this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is set to bake under a summer heatwave moving across the region this week.

The National Weather Service announced Monday that a heat advisory would be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the region's mountains and inland valleys, while an excessive heat warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The week will start four to 10 degrees above average for the county, but with less humidity in the deserts, valleys, and along the coast.

Inland valleys and mountains will see temperatures around 88 and 102, respectively, while temperatures in the desert will soar to between 112 and 118 degrees between Tuesday morning and Wednesday night.

The coast will be warm, but still comfortable with highs in the 70s to low 80s over the next few days.

Temperatures really begin to cool back down on Friday, dropping by about five to 10 degrees by the weekend, but humidity will increase again as monsoon moisture heads into the region again.

NWS advises anyone who is outside in these regions over the next few days to stay hydrated with plenty of water, stays out of direct sunlight during the hottest parts of the day, and wear loose-fitting and light clothing.

San Diego County has expanded its list of cool zones for residents who cannot easily access air-conditioned areas. The county has 16 cool zones at various libraries, recreation centers, museums, and fitness centers that provide free air-conditioned areas for people to beat the heat.

Those on a limited income who are unable to visit a cool zone are eligible to have a free fan mailed to them by SDG&E. To be eligible, residents must not have access to an air-conditioned space at their home or apartment building. To request a fan, eligible individuals can call the county's Aging & Independence Services at 800-339-4661.

To find a cool zone, residents can dial 2-1-1 for information or visit 2-1-1's website here. 211 San Diego can also help coordinate transportation or a ride-share option to a location.