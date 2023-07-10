Heat wave to hit San Diego County this week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures will continue to soar well into the triple digits in the deserts this week and into next weekend, with more moderate temperatures in San Diego's coastal and valley areas.

Monday's high in Borrego Springs was forecast at 109 degrees, and was expected to climb steadily throughout the week, reaching 117 by next Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS issued an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Sunday for the county's desert and mountain areas.

Not only will daytime temperatures be very hot, but overnight lows will be elevated, especially in the low deserts, according to the NWS.

Officials from Cleveland National Forest announced that San Diego River Gorge, Cedar Creek Falls, Three Sisters Falls and Eagle Peak trails will be closed starting Monday due to excessive heat.

The NWS advises people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors during extreme heart events.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances," the agency cautioned.

Highs will climb into the 90s in the mountain and valley areas this week, but will remain comfortable nearer the coast.

Monday's forecast in downtown San Diego was mostly sunny, with a high near 72 and light winds of 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The overnight low will be around 64. Highs in the downtown area will creep up to around 78 on Wednesday and Thursday and stay in the mid-70s through the weekend.

