Heat wave continues in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The heat wave continues.

The San Diego area has already broken records with how hot it is this Labor Day weekend and Sunday, the National Weather Service says there is potential to break more records.

Celebrating a birthday and enjoying the beach, you’ll find Bibi Luko and her family. They hit the coast to try to find some relief after a restless night during the heat wave.

Her A/C unit broke last week, and said it was over 90 degrees in her home.

“I actually had to put a fan in my daughter’s bed because it was that hot. My other daughter slept in our room. We had all the windows open. We had gym fans in our room. I mean, it was intense," said Luko.

Despite thousands heading to the beach, NWS said the coast will still be hotter than usual and will see some of its highest temperatures.

Lifeguards were busy around Coronado and San Diego, with more people packing our beaches.

San Diego lifeguards made 300 hundred rescues Saturday.

NWS suggests avoiding high-intensity exercise and staying hydrated

“I mean, doesn’t it really happen every year? It’s just maybe we’re feeling it more because we don’t have air conditioning," said Luko.

To avoid blackouts, a flex alert is in effect Sunday from 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

