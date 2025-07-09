Heat pump installations surge with San Diego's heat wave onset

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As San Diego experienced its first heat wave of the summer, HVAC technicians found themselves increasingly busy with both installations and repairs.

In Rancho Bernardo, Bill Howe crews were spotted installing a heat pump system to replace a 16-year-old unit. The HVAC company reports this is currently their most requested service nationwide.

"Heat pump sales are up 30% in coastal areas," according to Mackinley Men, HVAC Installation Manager at Bill Howe. Men noted that installations near the ocean require a special coating to protect against salt air corrosion.

Men said during this time of year, with hot temperatures on the rise, heat pump systems have gained popularity across San Diego County. Men said many homeowners look to cut energy bills and reduce reliance on gas-powered heating and cooling units.

Men said there are specific repairs that are also popular this time of year.

"During the summer when it's a lot more humid out, and there's a lot more heat, your coils are gonna produce a lot more condensation water as a byproduct, and most of the time, that's our number one issue," Men said. "As a safety, there's a safety device on the system that'll shut that system off to prevent any type of damage from the condensation."

The installation process can be particularly challenging during the summer months, especially when work needs to be done in attics.

"Sometimes inside the attics can get up to 130 degrees. I've seen it reach those temperatures personally," Men said. "It's all about taking care of your body, you know, it's all about making sure you're hydrated properly, eating."

Men and his team were installing upgrades at Alex Dam's house, replacing an outdated system with new technology.

"This is gonna be a heat pump system, so your outdoor unit is gonna take care of your heating and cooling, which is gonna help with the energy bills, and then also, we're taking away the gas aspects of it," Men explained.

Homeowner Alex Dam was surprised by the technological advancements compared to his old system.

"No, I just assumed I was gonna be replacing an old-style system with a newer model, and just the same, much the same. Did not expect all this new technology," Dam said. "These new systems are smart, and they can dial the micro-degrees basically in temperature to get just the right air through the house, right flow, the right temperature."

The timing worked out well for Dam, who's glad his system broke before the peak of summer demand.

"I don't think I could have made a better decision," Dam said. "I hear the stories about August and September, where it's just almost impossible to get someone out."