'Heartbreaking and devastating': local families feel impact of Hurricane Otis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Amid the devastation left behind by Hurricane Otis, some local families continue to wait for word of loved ones.

"It was heartbreaking. It was devastating,” said Mayra Jacinto.

Jacinto has dozen of family members living in the Acapulco area.

Jacinto showed us video of her grandmother's neighborhood, several miles outside Acapulco. In the video, you can see her grandmother's home, heavily damaged by the Hurricane Otis.

In the same neighborhood, photos show the roof blown of her parents' home.

“My parents’ house, the roof is damaged, but it can’t compared to what others lost,” said Jacinto.

Amid widespread outages knocking out phone and internet, tracking down family has been a challenge.

Jacinto says she's has been able to account for everyone, except one aunt, who lived and worked near a hard-hit marina.

“No words to describe how we can’t get a hold of those loved ones,” said Jacinto.

It’s a sentiment shared by Nicole Martinez, who has more than 10 family members living in Acapulco.

“I can confirm all they are all okay. I just got a text from my cousin that she’s okay, and she’s got a hold of another cousin as well,” said Martinez on Friday afternoon.

When it comes to her family's homes, the news is not as good. Nearly all of the homes were destroyed.

“I would say six homes impacted … an aunt, three uncles, and two cousins who live separately,” said Martinez.

Martinez and Jacinto both says it's heartbreaking to think about the future. With insurance not readily available, none of their family's homes were insured.

“It’s a long road ahead. It’s going to take years, probably,” said Jacinto.

Jacinto fears the limited government resources will be directed to the coast and tourist areas, and not toward the smaller communities.

“We don't want to be left behind. We just want everybody to receive the proper help,” said Jacinto.

A Gofundme campaignhas been set up to help Martinez’s family rebuild.