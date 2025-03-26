Heartbreak continues for mother on decades-old mission to honoring murdered son

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Nearly three decades after the tragic death of her teenage son, Patricia Ward's heartache has resurfaced after the memorial tree planted in his honor was stolen from a San Diego park.

"It brought up a lot, it's just too much," Ward said in a Zoom interview from her Florida home, her voice shaking with emotion.”

Ward's 16-year-old son, Curtis Williamson, was found dead in the waters off Crown Point in 1997. His death was initially ruled an accidental drowning, but Ward spent the next 20 years compiling evidence that pointed to a dispute at the beach. In 2017, the Medical Examiner's Office changed the manner of death to homicide.

Last year, an emotional Ward watched as a tree was planted at Crown Point Park in San Diego to honor her son's memory. The process of getting city approval for the memorial tree took more than two years, according to Thomas Aswad, National Director for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

"It really was a symbol for a lot of survivors across the country," Aswad said.

But Ward's latest visit to San Diego last week brought more heartbreak when she discovered the tree was missing, leaving her and her grandson, named Kurtis, stunned.

"I feel like it's somebody who knew what the meaning was behind him and wanted to disrespect his place that we made for him and they stole his tree," Kurtis said.

City officials confirmed the tree was discovered missing, and it was the only one missing from the park. They told 10News reporter Michael Chen that the tree will be replaced, possibly during Ward's planned visit in May.

"I'm grateful," Ward said, though the pain of her son's death and the loss of his memorial tree is still evident.

"When the tree returns, hope will return," her grandson added.

“I would like answers about who took it, but I’m grateful the tree will be replaced,” said Ward.

Ward, who has become a victim advocate, helped pass "Curtis' Law" in California in 2017, which allows for more access to investigative records for families in criminal cases involving minors. Curtis’ Law has also passed in Florida.

Ward is now hoping to make Curtis' Law a federal law, launching an online petition drive to gather support. Her focus is on more transparency in FBI investigations involving kids.

The homicide case remains open. Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.