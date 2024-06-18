Health warning for children on social media apps proposed by U.S. Surgeon General

“Each slot has a name, The kids have a number, they take their phone, they put it right on in, make sure it's turned off, those get locked up,” said Michelle Parada, the School Administrator for All Tribes American Indian Charter School.

At this Valley Center charter school, they don’t have to worry about digital distractions.

Thanks to the past few years of students putting their phones in pouches and now a locked box system.

“Oh, our teachers love it,” said Parada.

Keeping phones out of the education space is one of the new recommendations of the United States Surgeon General- who is calling for social media platforms to include health warnings for younger users.

One parent of a high schooler in carlsbad says any move to protect kids’ mental health can't go wrong

“I think at this point, a warning label is, is a good step in the right direction. I don't think it's, you know, too far because it's not forcing anybody to do anything, it's not banning, you know, social media,” said Scott Davison, a parent of a high school senior in Carlsbad.

But some wonder if it is going far enough.

“I don't know how well they're gonna work because kids, I imagine, are gonna do the same thing they see their adults do and they're gonna hit the x and make it go away,” said Parada.

As of Monday, the Kids Online Safety Act has 62 co-sponsors in the Senate and needs 60 votes to pass the legislation through the Upper Chamber.