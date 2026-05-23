Health officials investigating kebab shop E. Coli outbreak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California health officials announced today they are investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to seasoned ground beef kebabs served at multiple locations of The Kebab Shop restaurant chain in Southern and Northern California.

The California Department of Public Health said nine California residents have been infected with the outbreak strain of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157:H7, commonly known as STEC. Illness onset dates ranged from March 27 through April 30.

According to the department, six of the illnesses involved children.

Five people were hospitalized, and two developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe complication that can lead to kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Health officials said interviews with infected individuals indicated grilled beef kofta served at The Kebab Shop was the likely source of the outbreak. The restaurant chain voluntarily paused sales of grilled beef kofta at all locations on Monday and is cooperating with the investigation, according to CDPH.

The Kebab Shop did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The risk of exposure to this product is not ongoing at this time,''

the department said in a statement. ``While the investigation is ongoing,

current information suggests the implicated beef product was distributed only to The Kebab Shop. CDPH and partner agencies continue to investigate to identify the cause of the outbreak, monitor for additional ill persons, and conduct product testing.''

Symptoms of STEC infection can include diarrhea, often bloody,

vomiting and abdominal cramps. Symptoms generally begin three to four days after infection, according to CDPH.

Consumers who ate beef kofta from any location of The Kebab Shop and

develop symptoms within 10 days were urged to contact a health care provider.

Consumers also were advised to discard any leftover grilled beef kofta from the restaurant chain.

Health officials also reminded consumers to cook ground beef to an

internal temperature of 160 degrees and to wash and sanitize surfaces or

utensils that may have come into contact with raw or undercooked beef.

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