Head-on collision in Julian leaves one dead, sends multiple people to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – One person was killed and four others were hospitalized following a head-on collision in Julian Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at around 6:56 a.m. at 3415 Pine Hills Road, several miles south of state Route 79.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, emergency personnel responding to the wreck arrived to find one of the two vehicles involved fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities have not determined the circumstances that led to the crash, but they confirmed one person died in the incident.

Cal Fire said one victim was in critical condition, while another was considered in moderate condition. Two other victims were transported to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.