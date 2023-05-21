'He was bigger than life': City of Oceanside dedicates May 20 to late high school football coach

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens filled Herb Meyer Stadium at El Camino High School in Oceanside on Saturday afternoon, celebrating the life of Herb Meyer.

Meyer died at 87 on Saturday, April 8, while vacationing in Spokane, Washington, with his family.

"We have no regrets," said Herb's son, David Meyer, when asked how he is coping with his father passing away.

Herb's legendary coaching career extended more than 45 years and resulted in 338 wins and 10 California Interscholastic Federation championships. He became the first coach in California history to win 300 games and the first to win at least 100 games at two different schools.

During the Celebration of Life, the City of Oceanside declared May 20 "Herb Meyer Oceanside Legend Day."

"He's known, obviously here at the football field, as a coach. But he always wanted to be remembered and regarded as a teacher," said David.

Many family members and former players joined together in the stadium to reminisce on Herb's victories, both on and off of the field.

"It was kind of like the old Vince Lombardi theory, ya know? Winning isn't the only thing, it's everything and Herb was a winner," said Joe Anguiano, who played under Herb in the 1960s when the coach won his first CIF title.

However, David says his dad's impact was felt far beyond the gridiron.

"Players would stop by the house on Thanksgiving and Christmas and New Years, and I never understood that, and I thought they just wanted to come say 'Hi.' A lot of them didn't have a dad, so he was their second dad," said David.

Before his final home game in 2003, the El Camino Football Stadium was renamed Herb Meyer Stadium in his honor. As a result, he was able to coach his final game in a stadium named after him.

Herb's family has created the Herb Meyer Memorial Scholarship Fund, which will go to educational scholarships for student athletes from Oceanside.

You can donate to the scholarship's GoFundMe here.