'He keeps smiling and runs away': San Diego victims describe being groped by jogger

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police say a suspect is in custody amid reports of sexual assaults involving women allegedly being groped by a jogger.

Two women recently came forward to ABC 10News with similar stories of being groped and harassed by a jogger in separate incidents in Pacific Beach and North Park.

Katie, who asked not to be identified, was on her lunch break heading to the post office when she encountered the suspect in an alley off Emerald Street in Pacific Beach last Thursday afternoon.

"I was going to the post office. I was on lunch break," Katie said.

She described how the man, wearing running attire and AirPods and appearing to be in his late 20s or 30s, approached her while jogging.

“He came from the opposite direction. Once we were in line with each other, that's when he lunged at me and groped my bottom, aggressively," Katie said.

After the assault, the man fled the scene.

"I started running but looked over my shoulder to make sure he wasn't following me, and I noticed he smirked at me," Katie said.

Another victim, Rebecca, who also requested anonymity, confirmed the man in surveillance images was "absolutely, 100%" the same person who assaulted her.

Rebecca's encounter occurred last Wednesday afternoon near Garfield Elementary in North Park while she was taking a walk. She said the man jogged past her wearing running shorts and AirPods before turning around and running back toward her.

"I was standing there frozen, and that's when he slaps my behind and grabs it very aggressively, keeps smiling and runs away," Rebecca said.

According to Rebecca, who shared her experience on Instagram, four other women have contacted her about similar attacks involving a man fitting the same description.

Police have confirmed the suspect seen in the surveillance video is now in custody, facing felony charges after a similar incident. Rebecca says police told her it happened near San Diego State University a few days ago. In that case, bystanders detained him after a victim called out for help.

Both Katie and Rebecca say they will participate in photo lineups as police build their case against the suspect.

"We want justice and to keep this man off the street, so it doesn't happen to other women," Katie said.

Police are asking any additional victims to reach out to area commands or call 619-531-2000 to file a police report.

