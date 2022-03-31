'He is somebody that will never be forgotten': Friends remember the Clairemont man killed in DUI crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "There is a huge hole that can never be replaced by this wonderful person," shares Dawn Ragnar.

She's a close friend of the 59-year-old Clairemont man who was hit and killed by a drunk driver Friday night. The man by the name of Steven 'Steve' McHenry was hit while sitting on his parked motorcycle.

Steven McHenry was unlike anyone else.

His friends say he was a performer, a father of three, and a husband. Steve loved to cook, loved his community, and giving to others.

"He was the kind of guy that everybody liked," shares Jason Widmer. "He would literally take the time to sit down and talk to people and really get to know them."

Widmer has known McHenry for five years. He misses his bandmate.

"We are at a loss for words for what happened," he shares. "And that is just a test to show you how precious life is and how things can change in a minute."

The pair sang with their bandmates on Friday night, as they do every Friday at the VFW in Poway. Their band, Country Crossovers has been performing weekly since the VFW re-opened after the pandemic.

Those who come to watch a show can always spot Steve in his usual showman outfit; glasses, polka-dot shirts, and funky shows.

Friday, March 25th, was no different, as Steve shared his gift of song with dozens.

His friend and bandmate Tom Hausherr, was one of the last people to speak with McHenry.

"He had his helmet in his hand and his backpack and he left the hall, he went out, I could hear his motorcycle fire up and he left, at 10:10," recalls Hausherr.

Twenty minutes later, McHenry was hit by a Sedan while his motorcycle was parked in a bike lane in Poway. Hausherr believes he stopped to use his GPS, as he was on his way to meet a friend who was performing with a live band.

Steve was thrown off his motorcycle and hit a light pole. Steps away, his motorcycle ripped a pillar out of the ground. The impact was so great that McHenry died.

"We can't understand the way he died that night," cries Hausherr. "It's just totally undesirable."

Steve's friends are still in disbelief that the 22-year-old Sedan driver not only drove under the influence but left their friend, as neighbors were the ones to call 9-1-1.

"At the end of the day it's a very unfortunate situation, nobody wins," explains Widmer.

The Clairemont native has been mourned by many. Steve was a volunteer with the VFW, a cook, singer, and was known for his storytelling and love for literature.

"He said Dawn you 'packed my parachute',' recalls Ragnar. "I chuckled and said okay I don't know what that means."

She furthers, "The message was you never quite know who is going to come into your life that is going to pack your parachute and save your life literally or figuratively...As it turns out, Steve was the one that packed our parachutes."

The avid motorcyclist, as promised by his friends, will always hold a special place in the VFW building, the Poway community, and in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

"I'm blessed to have met him," shares Ragnar. "And he is somebody that will never be forgotten."

The driver who hit McHenry was charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter. She is currently booked at the Las Colinas Detention Facility.

Steve's friends have created a GoFundMe to help with finances, which can be reached here.

