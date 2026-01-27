'Hazardous situation' prompts shelter-in-place order at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shelter-in-place order was given at Naval Base San Diego due to what was described as a “hazardous situation" at the military base.

A post on the base’s Facebook page at 10:05 a.m. stated:

"Due to a hazardous situation onboard Naval Base San Diego WETSIDE Zone A from Gate 2-7, and Piers 1-5. All personnel onboard the installation are directed to seek shelter in the nearest building and activate Shelter-In-Place plans. Remain indoors until further instructions are received. This is not a drill."

A Navy public information officer told ABC 10News the order was put into place due to a reported security threat. The PIO said the shelter-in-place applied to the area where the threat was reported.

No additional details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.