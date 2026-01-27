Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Hazardous situation' prompts shelter-in-place order at Naval Base San Diego

Naval Base San Diego
KGTV
Naval Base San Diego
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shelter-in-place order was given at Naval Base San Diego due to what was described as a “hazardous situation" at the military base.

A post on the base’s Facebook page at 10:05 a.m. stated:

"Due to a hazardous situation onboard Naval Base San Diego WETSIDE Zone A from Gate 2-7, and Piers 1-5. All personnel onboard the installation are directed to seek shelter in the nearest building and activate Shelter-In-Place plans. Remain indoors until further instructions are received. This is not a drill."

A Navy public information officer told ABC 10News the order was put into place due to a reported security threat. The PIO said the shelter-in-place applied to the area where the threat was reported.

No additional details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK FOR MORE STORIES

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES