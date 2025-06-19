UNINCORPORATED EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — The Hawick Fire is burning in unincorporated El Cajon

Watch Duty first reported the fire just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

An Evacuation Order requires immediate movement out of the affected area due to an imminent threat to life.



There is extreme danger in your area.

You must leave now.

Do not wait.

Contact your neighbors and share information

An Evacuation Warning means there is a potential threat to life and/or property.



You may be in danger soon.

Leave now if you need extra time or do not feel safe.

Call your emergency contacts now if you need help.

Contact your neighbors and share information.

There is a temporary evacuation point at the Lakeside Walmart - Walmart Supercenter, 13487 Camino Canada, El Cajon, CA, 92021, USA.

WATCH: ABC 10News reporter Ava Kershner live at the scene of the Hawick Fire

Hawick Fire burning in unincorporated El Cajon

They're reporting that the fire is 20 acres with a critical rate of spread.

They said it's moving north/northeast, per air attack.

5 additional type 3 engines have been requested by incident command.

Cal Fire says that additional resources have been requested and that some have been switched off the Monte Fire to help with the Hawick Fire.

Multiple local agencies are assisting alongside San Diego Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated.