Harvey Family Foundation helps dozens of families after hotel vouchers expire

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens of families had nowhere to go Friday after the San Diego County's hotel voucher program expired for the Jan. 22 storm victims.

Martin Aguilar and his family have been staying at the Ramada Inn for months after the home they rented flooded.

The family packed their hotel room and loaded up their car, but they had nowhere to go on Friday. Their hotel vouchers have expired, but they say their landlord hasn't repaired the flood damage, and despite months of searching, they haven't found a new rental.

Aguilar says the family has spent about $1,200 on rental application fees alone, but they've all been denied. Martin says the family can afford the rental prices but says landlords are asking for too much money upfront.

Dozens of families like the Aguilars were in similar situations Friday, with no house to return to.

The Harvey Family Foundation stepped in to help, providing hotel rooms for 44 families until Tuesday.

"We’re filling in the gaps right now but over the weekend, through Tuesday, something needs to happen and there needs to be some sort of solution," said president and founder Armon Harvey about the need for local leaders to step up.

The Aguilars said they feel blessed by the foundation to have a place to stay until Tuesday.

However, the family says they still haven't found a home, and if they don't secure housing before Tuesday, they will be forced to sleep in their car.

