Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship raises concerns; San Diego County tracking cases this year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A deadly hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Africa is drawing attention to the rare respiratory illness, including here in San Diego County, where health officials have already confirmed cases this year.

The suspected outbreak has killed 3 people and sickened others aboard the MV Hondius, a vessel operated by Oceanwide Expeditions. California is now one of 5 states monitoring residents who were aboard the ship.

Dr. Anuja Vyas, a pulmonologist at Sharp Memorial Hospital, said the virus is uncommon but can become serious quickly.

"It is a virus that most commonly doesn't cause a lot of symptoms, but when it does, it can cause serious lung disease called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome," Vyas said.

Hantavirus is a rare respiratory illness spread through close contact with infected rodent feces or urine. Symptoms can resemble the flu before escalating.

"Hantavirus can typically cause flu-like symptoms, you get headaches, fever, muscle aches, sometimes cough, but it can progress sometimes rapidly to a very serious illness," Vyas said.

While most strains of hantavirus do not spread from person to person, doctors say the strain involved in this outbreak is different.

"It's extremely rare, but this particular strain of hantavirus, called Andes strain, does infrequently transmit with very close contacts," Vyas said.

San Diego County health officials have confirmed 6 hantavirus cases so far this year, compared to 16 cases in 2025 and 25 cases in 2024.

In a statement, county officials said they normally take steps to monitor the virus locally.

"Because the virus is spread by mice, the County of San Diego routinely captures and tests mice for hantavirus. The community is informed of positive results in mice and are provided with prevention messaging on mice exclusion and safe cleaning," the statement said.

There is no specific treatment or vaccine for hantavirus. Health experts say the risk in San Diego remains very low, but stress the importance of awareness.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

