Hand warmer devices tied to San Diego resident's death recalled

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling a rechargeable hand warmer after reports that the devices caused fires, burn injuries, and the death of an 83-year-old San Diego resident.

The OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers are being recalled due to the

product's lithium-ion battery, which can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death, according to the CSPC.

OCOOPA Direct, the Chinese manufacturer of the hand warmers, has received 1,480 reports of overheating, resulting in the unidentified San Diego resident's death in February as well as 15 fires and 350 burn injuries, the CSPC said.

About 1.5 million of the devices were sold on Amazon, Walmart and

OCOOPA's websites between September of 2018 and May of 2026.

The CSPC recommended that consumers ``stop using the recalled hand

warmers immediately and contact OCOOPA Direct for a full refund in the form of an OCOOPA gift card or the original form of payment.''

The recalled devices include model numbers UT3053, UT3056, ZLS-118,

ZLS-118S, ZLS-118D, H01 and H01(PD).

When sending the devices back, consumers were advised to write

"RECALLED'' in permanent marker on the hand warmer and submit a photo showing the "RECALLED'' marker, the model number, and the device's three-digit batch number to https://www.ocoopa.com/pages/product-recalls.

Anyone who decides to dispose of the devices was advised to not dispose of the lithium-ion battery in the trash or recycling bins because of the fire risk involved. Consumers were advised to contact their municipal Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection center and ask if they accept defective lithium-ion batteries.

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