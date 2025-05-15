Hamilton Elementary wins district-wide attendance competition, earns Padres tickets

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hamilton Elementary School has beaten all schools in the San Diego Unified District in a competition for the best attendance record this past spring, while simultaneously reducing their chronic absenteeism from 27% to just 10%.

The school competed against 46 other district schools during an eight-week spring period when attendance typically declines, even increasing their attendance by 1.26%, which helps with critical school funding.

The biggest prize, however, that motivated students to show up consistently was tickets to a San Diego Padres game.

At a celebratory ceremony on Thursday, school leaders and spokespersons from the Padres revealed the big news to the students, with the Swinging Friar in attendance to congratulate them.

"Our kids showed up, stepped up, and they were coming to school on Saturdays because they wanted to win," Priscilla Ramirez, Hamilton Elementary assistant to the principal, said.

School administrators note that this achievement is particularly significant given the challenges many students face.

"We live in a community that is underserved," Ramirez said. "Our children battle different circumstances. A lot of them don't have transportation, so they come in the rain. Some are coming from different households. So we really worked on the community and changing their mindset. If kids are not in school, they can't learn."

School leaders also recognized Hamilton Elementary parents for playing a crucial role in their attendance victory.

Lionel LePage, who has two kids at Hamilton Elementary, said, "We are very proud of all of the kids because we know that it takes a lot of dedication and persistence to go to school every day."

Fernando Gomez, a bi-literacy teacher for fourth and fifth grade students, also expressed his pride in his students' commitment.

"I think this class shows up 100% of the time. I appreciate them for doing it. I try to show up every day as well, and we have a blast every day," Gomez said.

The students themselves were eager to share why they enjoyed coming to school regularly.

"We get to have this kind of stuff and events and get to be with my friends and hang out because you can learn new stuff, you can learn math," one student explained.

Another student added, "I love my school because we have an amazing principal and amazing teachers."

"I love coming to school because I like to see my friends, and if I never saw my friends, I'll never have fun," shared a third student.

The Hamilton Elementary students are now headed to the Padres game vs the Miami Marlins at the end of the month.