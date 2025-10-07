Halloween mask-wearing attacker stabs man at La Jolla Shores

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it arrested a man wearing a bear Halloween mask who stabbed a man in the La Jolla Shores area.

According to SDPD, the incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, as the man wearing the mask was walking around the beach near Kellogg Park, scaring people.

Police say the victim confronted the man in the bear mask for frightening people and questioned him about his behavior. This led to the mask-wearer punching the victim, then stabbing him in the shoulder and calf, SDPD says.

The stabber was arrested, and police say there were a lot of witnesses in the area at this time.