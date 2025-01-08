Haitian cousins, immigrants mourned after Lemon Grove crash on New Year's Day

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are mourning two cousins and Haitian immigrants, struck and killed when two vehicles crashed on New Year's Day in Lemon Grove.

Outside a 7-Eleven, a demolished sign rests next to a small memorial and the site of a horrific crash that killed two pedestrians.

For Marie Genie SaintJuste, the sadness is overwhelming.

“It just devastating, hard to describe,” said SaintJuste.

On New Year's Day, her younger brother, 19-year-old Junior Joseph Juste was tagging along with his cousin, 20-year-old Nadia Charles, who was heading to a bank to open an account.

Past 11 a.m., at the intersection of Broadway and Buena Vista Avenue, the two were about to cross, when deputies say two cars collided, sending one of the cars into the path of the pair, on the sidewalk.

Both would die at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the two drivers were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

“I learned about it at work and cried. I couldn't stand up. I was crying so hard,” said SaintJuste.

SaintJuste says her brother and her cousin were both smart, kind souls, who immigrated to San Diego from Haiti last February.

Both were applying for asylum, and both were taking English classes in hopes of applying to colleges.

"Nadia wanted to be a nurse. That was her dream. My brother loved soccer and wanted to play professionally some day,” said SaintJuste.

Instead, those two young live were cut short on a walk to a bank.

“It's hard to accept such a terrible accident. It could have happened to anyone who was standing there. They happen to be there,” said SaintJuste.

The investigation into the crash is underway. Sheriff’s deputies say speed is a possible factor. Tests to determine if alcohol or tests were a factor, are pending. As loved ones wait for answers, a community mourns.

"I don't feel like myself. All their dreams are gone,” said SaintJuste.

A public memorial is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the accident site.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help with funeral and other expenses.

