'Hadestown' gives actress a chance to reunite with San Diego family

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When Hadestown opens at the San Diego Civic Theater on May 31, lead actress Kimberly Marable will finally get a chance to perform in front of family members she hasn't seen for years.

"I saw San Diego on the schedule and, just, thought, 'I finally get to see my family!," Marable told ABC 10News over Zoom the week before coming to town.

Marable has an aunt, uncle, and two cousins that live in the San Diego area. She hasn't seen them since they moved to the West Coast around five years ago.

"So much of life can happen in five years," she says. "So I'm just I'm really thrilled to be able to spend some time with with my family and for them to see me and my shows."

That's especially true of her cousin, Elizabeth. Marable says her cousin loves to sing, and she can't wait to have Elizabeth see her on stage.

"I'm sure that seeing me on stage, and seeing all of the wonderful people who grace the stage - whether in the cast or in the band, will certainly be inspiring to her and to hopefully to many of the people who get to come and see Hadestown," says Marable.

Hadestown won 8 Tony Awards in 2019, including the award for Best New Musical. The show takes a modern look at the Greek mythological story of Hades and Persephone, as well as the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Marable plays Persephone. She says she tries to show her as a woman with agency in her own life, instead of the kidnapped damsel in distress that most people think of when they hear the original Greek myth.

"(Persephone) is in a relationship that she has chosen to be in, versus the traditional myth where she was abducted," Marable says. "What I love most about being Persephone is that I get to really delve into that idea of being in a relationship that is as old as time, and all the various stages of that relationship, and finding our way back to, in our version, how it began - that true, endless love."

She says the story, while different from the myth many of us learned in school, still has the same themes of finding ways to persevere.

"There's always hope. We may not get it right this time. But we just have to try again. We have to keep telling the story, and maybe it will turn out the best way possible."

Hadestown runs from May 31 through June 5 at the San Diego Civic Theater. For tickets and more information, visit BroadwaySD.com.