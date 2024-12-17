Haborside Park reopens in Chula Vista after two year closure

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Harborside Park is back open to the community more than two years after it closed down.

The city of Chula Vista celebrated the park's reopening with a ribbon cutting on Monday, offering coffee and food for the community. There was also a bouncy house and activities for kids.

"It feels like a big Christmas present and early Christmas present for the community," said Javier Torres, who says he's excited to enjoy the park with his two brothers.

One of the park's new additions is a mini soccer field, which was a donation from the U.S. Soccer Foundation in partnership with professional soccer player and Chula Vista native Paul Arriola.

"You know, scoring goals and winning games is what I do, but this is much more important to me and giving back to my community," said Arriola.

Harborside Park’s reopening comes after it closed in August 2022 after problems with homeless encampments and reports of drug use and prostitution.

The park had about a million dollars worth of improvements done. It is now fenced, there’s a ranger station, resurfaced basketball courts, and improved lighting.

From Monday - Thursday, the park will be open from 3-7 p.m. On Fridays from 2-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. To 7 p.m.

There will be free after-school activities for children from Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.

