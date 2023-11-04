Groups sue to stop rodeo at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An effort is underway to prevent a three-day rodeo from being held at Petco Park in January.

Attorney Bryan Pease filed a lawsuit against the Padres and C 5 Rodeo Company on behalf of animal rights groups 'Animal Protection and Rescue League, Inc.' and 'Showing Animals Respect and Kindness' (SHARK) to stop the rodeo from happening.

The lawsuit argues the rodeo would violate laws against animal cruelty with tools like bucking straps and electric cattle prods.

"That's actually how the so-called bucking broncos end up acting the way they do," said Pease. "The rodeos tie tight bucking straps around their abdomens. They often illegally shock the horses before they ride into the with a rider on their back."

Pease, along with the same animal rights groups, filed a similar lawsuit against the Poway Rodeo in 2019. That lawsuit accused organizers of illegally using a cattle prod on a horse in a chute. That case was dismissed.

Pease claims SHARK captured a video from a 2019 Oakdale Rodeo organized by C 5 Rodeo Company which shows a man doing the same thing.

State law says it's illegal to use a cattle prod on an animal in a chute for entertainment. It's only allowed if immediately necessary to protect people at the rodeo.

Pease also cites chapter five of San Diego's municipal code, which makes it illegal to bring animals into Petco Park. There's an exception for service animals.

"They haven't sought any kind of special exemptions or anything," said Pease. "They just planned to go ahead with bringing farm animals into Petco Park so that men can chase them around, and wrestle and lasso them."

In a statement to ABC 10News, C 5 Rodeo Company says, "In our preparations for the San Diego Rodeo, we have worked with industry professionals to establish and implement animal safety measures. We are committed to providing the very best care for the contestants and livestock and abide all California laws regulating the treatment and use of animals."

ABC 10News reached out to the Padres for this story, and told us they can't comment due to pending litigation. The City of San Diego says their only role in this case is responding to permit applications.

The City of San Diego also says C 5 Rodeo Company has not yet applied for a permit to hold the rodeo at Petco Park. Their deadline is two weeks before the event's planned start date of Jan. 12.