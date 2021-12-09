Group who revitalized Little Italy hopes to bring same success to Chula Vista's Third Avenue

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The hustle and bustle of Chula Vista’s Third Avenue is a welcomed sight to business owners like Dr. Gonzalo Quintero, who also is on the board of the Third Avenue Village Association.

“What’s been really great about what’s been happening on Third Avenue is that it’s happening with the sweat and the work of locals; people like myself, people that were born in the South Bay,” said Quintero, who also is the co-owner of the Tavern at the Vague.

As iconic as Third Avenue is, Quintero and others from the Third Avenue Village Association are hoping more can be done for the road.

So, they’re bringing on a company called New City America to help grow the area similar to what it did for Little Italy.

“Third Avenue has a history and we want to take that same thing to Third Avenue and make it contemporary. That history, to make it contemporary and make it vibrant,” said Marco Li Mandri, President of New City America.

New City America told ABC 10News it was contracted by the Village Association in August to bring the similar new life to this district. The company plans on bringing farmers markets and art walks, capitalizing on public spaces and more.

“The key impetus for every downtown — I don’t care where you go in this country — is residential. People living in a downtown environment. Retail’s different, urban living is much different,” Li Mandri said. “So what our goal is, and I think we’ve excelled in doing this, is managing all aspects of the community.”

Diego Marquez is the director of operations of the Farmer’s Table location in Chula Vista, which has a location in Little Italy. He said the growth of that area has helped all and is welcomed.

“It’ll be amazing for us. I mean, I’m excited for what it could do for all of the small stores and breweries. It’s really exciting,” Marquez said.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and people like Quintero are hoping this new push for Third Avenue can lead to a wonderful future.

“It’s going to take time. But here’s the thing — we’re already going to be here day in and out working at businesses. So why can’t we hit the accelerator on that time, on that clock?” Quintero said.

He added, “... let New City America really take the reins, reach out, make our reach so much bigger, make that light so much brighter and help us achieve what we want to do.”