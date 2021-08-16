Group Reform California to host town hall in Coronado on critical race theory

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) -- The addition of critical race theory to the curriculum at Coronado schools will be the subject of a town hall meeting Monday evening.

The group Reform California, with chair Carl DeMaio, is hosting the event at the Coronado Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

While critical race theory classes are designed to explore how systemic racism in the past impacts society now, Reform California believes CRT is a divisive subject.

Reform California is holding the meeting as part of its push against the Coronado School District's possible implementation of critical race theory instruction.

The town hall comes after a controversial incident in which tortillas were thrown following a June 19 basketball game between Orange Glen High School -- a predominantly Latino school in Escondido -- and Coronado High School.

The man who brought the tortillas to the game has maintained that the actions were not racially motivated, but based on a tradition from his alma mater, UC Santa Barbara.

The tortilla-throwing incident cost Coronado High’s head basketball coach his job and led to sanctions against the Coronado High athletics department and the revoking of the team’s championship.

The San Diego chapter of the Council of American Islamic Relations had called for the Coronado School District to include critical race theory classes in response to the post-game incident.

