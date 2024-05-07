Group gathers at Central Jail to protest UCSD encampment arrests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hours after law enforcement cleared the Gaza solidarity encampment at UC San Diego Monday morning, people in support of the encampment moved to the downtown central jail to protest the arrests and demand the students' release.

The male students who were arrested were taken to the central jail, and the women were transported to Las Colinas.

The group protesting the arrests included other students, faculty, religious leaders, and UCSD alumni.

Monday afternoon, they gathered for a press conference while waiting for students to be released from jail.

The protestors claimed there was no prior warning about plans to clear the encampment, despite the UCSD's chancellor calling it unlawful and asking them to disperse in a statement Sunday night.

ABC 10News cameras were also present as police announced their plans on a megaphone, declaring the encampment an unlawful assembly and giving them 10 minutes to disperse.

Despite the warnings, the students and their supporters insist they were not violent and accused the sheriff’s department, campus police, and the school of violating their constitutional rights.

The group protesting at the jail left around 7 p.m. Monday after a community member said the last student had been released. It was unclear what charges the students are facing.

According to UC San Diego officials, campus police reported 64 people were arrested Monday morning. Of the arrestees, the school said 40 were students and 24 "were unaffiliated or their status is unknown at this time."

