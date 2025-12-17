Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ground Delay Advisory issued at San Diego International Airport due to fog

san diego international airport planes.png
ABC 10News
FILE PHOTO: Planes on the runway at San Diego International Airport.
san diego international airport planes.png
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Foggy conditions along San Diego’s coast prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a Ground Delay Advisory for flights at San Diego International Airport Wednesday morning.

The FAA issued the advisory just after 9:15 a.m., saying departures would be delayed at least 51 minutes “due to low ceilings.”

Per the FAA, the Ground Delay Advisory is expected to expire at around 3 p.m.

As of 10:30 a.m., over 50 departing flights were classified as delayed.

Travelers were advised to check flight status updates at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

The advisory comes after ground stops were issued for the airport on Monday and Tuesday because of dense fog in the area.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Please Donate Today

Please Donate Today