Ground Delay Advisory issued at San Diego International Airport due to fog

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Foggy conditions along San Diego’s coast prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a Ground Delay Advisory for flights at San Diego International Airport Wednesday morning.

The FAA issued the advisory just after 9:15 a.m., saying departures would be delayed at least 51 minutes “due to low ceilings.”

Per the FAA, the Ground Delay Advisory is expected to expire at around 3 p.m.

As of 10:30 a.m., over 50 departing flights were classified as delayed.

Travelers were advised to check flight status updates at https://www.san.org/Flights/Flight-Status.

The advisory comes after ground stops were issued for the airport on Monday and Tuesday because of dense fog in the area.