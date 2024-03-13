Grossmont Union High School District expected to cut 91 jobs

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- The Grossmont Union High School District discussed making significant job cuts to its teaching and faculty staff during a board meeting Tuesday evening.

The discussion comes just one week after the San Diego Unified School District announced major layoffs to hundreds of positions.

According to board meeting documents, the Grossmont Union High School District board discussed eliminating exactly 91 positions, 10 of those already being vacant.

The 91 positions include 38 “classified positions,” meaning administrative assistants, interpreters, clerks, accountants, supervisors, and others.

The other 53 positions are “certified services,” and those positions include a dean, directors, program specialists, and vice principals, and more.

Initial notices were sent out to employees that could be impacted by the potential layoffs, and the board will vote Friday, March 15, to finalize whether those workers will be laid off.

GUHSD Superintendent Mary Beth Kastan sent a letter to school employees recently that stated the layoffs come due to lack of funding and from “a deteriorating state fiscal situation and declining enrollment throughout California.”