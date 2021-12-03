'Grinch' steals inflatables from holiday display at Chula Vista home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A Chula Vista couple woke up to find more than a dozen inflatables missing from their holiday display.

“This display is for my grandkids to enjoy and also the neighborhood,” said Rosalinda Navarro.

An inflatable Santa is still in the yard. So is Minnie Mouse and a toy soldier, but they're missing some of their friends.

“It’s a very big disappointment and also a disbelief,” said Navarro.

On Wednesday morning, Navarro found more than a dozen inflatables gone, along with nearly 20 plastic candy canes, about a quarter of their holiday display.

Video recorded by Navarro shows a yard full of inflatables after she finished setting up the display over the weekend. It’s one she's been adding to for the last four years.

“I can't believe that person who did the damage would ruin someone's Christmas or something the kids enjoy seeing every year,” said Navarro.

Navarro says the theft has upset kids who've stopped by, including her granddaughter.

"My 2-year-old granddaughter was really disappointed. She said, ‘Oh my God, what happened? Where’s the angel?’ It broke my heart,” said Navarro.

She is heartbroken and frustrated. The value of the stolen decor was more than $300.

“It's a giving season. It's to give to people. not to steal from other people. It’s taken so many years to put this together,” said Navarro.

Navarro says she plans to spend the money to replace the inflatables.

“Whoever did the damage is not going to ruin my Christmas,” said Navarro.