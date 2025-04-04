'Grim Ave.' No More: North Park Street to be renamed 'Lucky Lane' after Lucky Wong

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a heartwarming tribute to a North Park restaurateur, city officials have approved the renaming of Grim Ave after Lucky Wong for the memories he created in the neighborhood for decades.

San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn made the announcement Thursday outside Wong's iconic Golden Phenix Lucky's Breakfast restaurant.

"I am pleased to announce that in line with the community's wishes, I am approving the honorary street name Lucky Lane," Whitburn declared at the ceremony.

The effort to rename Grim Avenue to "Lucky Lane" gained tremendous community support. More than 4,000 signatures were collected on Change.org to honor Wong, who passed away a few months ago.

Matt Lyons, owner of Tribute Pizza across the street, started the petition.

"I met Lucky like 12 years ago," Lyons said. "I told him that I didn't think his legacy was the diner; it was the community that he built. I wanted to make sure that this icon of North Park and this center of community and culture didn't die with him."

The initiative is now in its fundraising phase as community members are working to cover the costs of the physical signage.

"It's on GoFundMe right now," Lyons said. "I think the cost is going to be about $3,000."

The campaign aims to do more than just change street signs. Organizers have announced that any funds raised beyond the $3,000 goal will establish a lasting educational legacy.

"That is going to be the seed money for the Lucky Wong Memorial scholarship for underprivileged culinary students in San Diego," Lyons said.

For Lyons, who considered Lucky one of his closest friends, the renaming has deep personal significance.

"These corners always belong to Lucky," Lyons reflected. "But now the name finally matches it."

Lucky's daughter, June Wong, expressed her gratitude for the tribute to her father, saying it was an honor.

"He believed that good luck comes from hard work," she said. "If my dad were alive, I could see him telling everyone to go visit Lucky Lane for good luck."

Wong also said she loves the name Lucky Lane that Lyons came up with, calling it "catchy."

Those interested in contributing to the street sign fundraiser and future scholarship fund can visit the campaign's GoFundMe page.