Grieving mother's search for answers leads to Chula Vista homeless encampment

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -A grieving mother is on an emotional mission to piece together the last moments of her daughter's life, two weeks after she died of an apparent fentanyl.

On Thursday morning, I met Silvia Irigoyen-Adame at a homeless encampment near I-5 along Bay Boulevard, where she was searching for answers.

Two weeks ago, her daughter, Elizabeth Torres, 34, passed away at a hospital, after she was discovered at the encampment.

Doctors told Irigoyen-Adame her daughter had methamphetamine and fentanyl in her system, but the details surrounding her overdose are few.

“I want to make sure she didn't die scared, hurt,” said a tearful Irigoyen-Adame.

On this morning, a mother was hoping to uncover the details she knew would be difficult to hear.

“A mother wants to know to know what happened to their children,” said Irigoyen-Adame.

She says Torres, a Southwestern College graduate struggled with a meth addiction for the past decade, but didn't use fentanyl.

“She went to a program once … She had been living on the streets for about 8 years,” said Irigoyen-Adame.

Back in the encampment, Irigoyen-Adame found two people with some answers.

“Your daughter was blue in the face … when I called 911,” said one man.

“I know she didn't deserve how she died,” said a woman named Krissy.

Irigoyen-Adame has learned fire crews cut open a fence. Her daughter was discovered in a blue tent near a pile of cardboard.

Krissy says Torres was with a man, and getting high, but she doesn't believe Torres was using fentanyl.

“I can't believe in my heart that she would do that willingly,” said Krissy.

For a grieving mother, the answers she learns give way to more questions.

“I want to now who gave it to her, because that probably killed her. Police need to be on this,” said Irigoyen-Adame. “They told me there is no report, because she died of an overdose at the hospital and not the scene.”

As she waits for answers, she tends to a memorial honoring her daughter, near the encampment.

“I come here every night, for closure. I feel like she’s still out here lost … This is all I have left for her,” said Irigoyen-Adame.

ABC 10News reached out to Chula Vista Police about the investigation into Torres' death and are waiting to hear back.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up to help her family with funeral and other expenses.