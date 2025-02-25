Grieving mom helps fellow South Bay mom's search for answers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Two mothers, united in their grief, are searching for answers after the deaths of their daughters, both believed to be linked to fentanyl overdoses.

ABC 10News was there when Silvia Irigoyen first began her search for answers in September after her daughter was discovered at a homeless encampment, having suffered a fentanyl overdose.

"We're parents, just want to know what happens to our kid," she said, highlighting the relentless questions that plague grieving parents. Despite her efforts, the explanations surrounding her daughter’s death remain elusive.

In a twist of fate, Irigoyen's grief counselor connected her with Jeanette Gallardo, whose life took a tragic turn when her 18-year-old daughter, Jaylin, was found dying in the parking lot of the Palomar trolley station in Chula Vista late in the evening on January 10. Initially unidentified as a Jane Doe, Jaylin was later identified, but the cause of her death has yet to be determined. Gallardo suspects a fentanyl overdose, after Jaylin had recently relapsed following a drug treatment program.

"I want answers," Gallardo said, expressing her determination. A haunting detail of Jaylin's final hours has surfaced repeatedly during her search.

“Accounts that she was dropped off, not in a good condition, by a white car … Why did you just leave here there? Why didn’t you Narcan her? Why didn’t you take her to the hospital?” said Gallardo.

The heartache of these mothers has driven them to return to the trolley stop where Jaylin was found. As the family laid Jaylin to rest last Friday, Gallardo remains committed to uncovering the truth, frequently visiting the site where her daughter was discovered.

On Monday, Irigoyen joined Gallardo at the trolley stop, canvassing for information.

"I'm out here because they deserve to know what happened to their daughter," Irigoyen stated, reflecting her solidarity with Gallardo.

