Grieving loved ones make appeal in possible hit-and-run crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Grieving loved ones are appealing for answers after the death of a 27-year-old South Bay man following a possible hit-and-run crash on Interstate 5.

Inside a business park in Chula Vista, car parts remain strewn along a fence line, remnants of a possible hit-and-run that has shattered a family.

“I feel like this is just a big nightmare I need to wake up from,” Monica Cruz said.

The incident began three Mondays ago. Past 9 p.m., her son, Mikey Negrete, was on Interstate 5, driving from his grandmother's house to his home in National City.

The CHP said that near Main Street, a witness reported a Ford Mustang cutting off Negrete's Volkswagen and causing it to roll over just off the highway.

The witness followed the Mustang and got a license plate, and Negrete was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My heart literally hurts. I’ve never, ever experienced this type of pain until now. I just don't wish this on anybody,” said Cruz.

Cruz calls her son, who started a car leasing business, a funny and ambitious go-getter.

“He was up at 4 a.m., at the crack of dawn, making sure he was planning his day,” said Negrete's sister, Tatiana Beasley.

As a family mourns a life cut short, they are searching for answers for a crash that a hit-and-run driver may have caused.

“You just leave like nothing. That’s heartless, careless, disgusting,’ said Negrete.

The CHP says they've contacted the Mustang driver. No arrest has been made, though the investigation is ongoing.

Loved ones are now appealing for more witnesses or video.

“I just want justice for my son. He could have been home that night. He was just three exits away,” said Negrete.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the CHP San Diego region at 858-293-6000.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses for the funeral.