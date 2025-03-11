Grieving father searches for answers after fatal Rancho San Diego crash kills two

RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Weeks after his son was killed in a head-on collision in Rancho San Diego, a grieving father is on a mission to find out what led to the tragic accident.

John McCrea's 32-year-old son, Lowell, was getting a ride from an acquaintance, Michael Droegemeier, 48, from Jamul Casino when their BMW was struck by a green BMW. A third vehicle, a truck, couldn’t avoid the collision, causing it to overturn.

"Literally like a hole is torn out of you. Indescribable, the sadness," McCrea said.

Lowell and Droegemeier died at the scene, while the driver of the green BMW suffered major injuries. Several others sustained minor injuries.

McCrea described his son, who was engaged to his partner of 10 years, as friendly and caring, someone people were drawn to.

"We joked, that people up in heaven needed a person to liven this place up, and Lowell was the one they picked," McCrea said.

In the aftermath of the crash, McCrea has become a frequent visitor to the site, saying he “feels Lowell's presence and guidance.”

"You lose your loved one like a light switch was turned off. You want to know why," McCrea said.

McCrea's hunt for clues led him to a key piece of surveillance video, which he shared with ABC 10News.

While the homeowner didn’t grant permission to air the video, I reviewed the video, which shows the green BMW crossing the double yellow line and traveling two lanes before crashing into the other BMW.

Now, McCrea is asking witnesses who may have seen the green BMW shortly before the crash to come forward, as he believes there is a "chain of events leading to this unexplainable maneuver."

McCrea says neighbors have reportedly complained about street racing along the stretch of Willow Glen Drive where the crash occurred, but the California Highway Patrol has not said if they are investigating that as a possible factor.

"There has to be some moving on from what happened, something that down the road, so that someone else won't be killed in the same manner," McCrea.

The CHP investigation is ongoing, with toxicology results still pending. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the CHP El Cajon Area Office at 619-401-2000.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.