Grieving family searches for good Samaritans after deadly Alpine crash

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - An East County family is in search of some good Samaritans who rescued two girls, after a crash in Alpine that killed their mother.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, on Interstate 8, just west of Tavern road, Bonnie Baum Roth, 35, had just left home in her SUV with her daughters, Roxie, 3, and Moxie, 9. They were headed to Long Beach for a dance competition.

“All their props and dance costumes, everything was ready to go, they were excited,” said Roth’s mother, Cheryl Baum.

The CHP says Roth lost control, veered into the median, rolled down an embankment and ended up on eastbound Interstate 8, Roth, was ejected and died at the scene.

“We are devastated. We’re crushed. My soul is crushed,” said Baum.

She calls her daughter a dedicated mom who was passionate about life and her faith. Roth was a competitive dance mom who cheered for everyone.

“She’d whistle, yell for them and support them, and say, ‘You get it, girl!’” said Roth. “She was every girl’s champion.”

Amid her grief, Baum and her family are in search of some good Samaritans.

“At any moment, that car could have burst into flames,” said Baum.

Baum says in the moments after the crash, two people raced past speeding traffic and toward the mangled SUV, gas spilled everywhere.

“I heard it was very difficult to get them out, the babies were screaming … Anything could have happened to them,” said Baum.

About 10 minutes before emergency crews arrived, the two pulled the girls out.

Baum says they—and two or three others--covered up her daughter, shielding the girls from the sight, before tending to and comforting them.

“We are pleading with them to come forward. You are our heroes. You’re our champions,” said Baum.

Baum credits them with helping the girls escape with a few scrapes and stitches.

“The little girls have asked where their friends are that helped the out of the car … We just want to thank you. You’re part of our family now. We can’t thank you enough for being so brave,” said Baum.

If you have information on the good Samaritans, email Tips@10news.com.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family with expenses.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The CHP says neither alcohol nor drugs are not believed to be factors. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call our the CHP El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.

