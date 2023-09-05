Grieving family of teen wrestling star shares fentanyl message

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Community leaders, experts and a grieving family came together to sound the alarm on the growing fentanyl crisis.

“So many wonderful things to say about Kai,” said Ramsey Atesalp, Kai’s father.

At a podium at Mesa College, a grief-stricken father shared his son's story.

18-year-old, Kai Atesalp, a star wrestler, and just weeks from starting college, was found dead in bed at his Escondido home in mid-July.

In Kai's bedroom, police found a pill laced with fentanyl. Kai's parents say in Instagram messages shared by police, Kai bought two pills from an acquaintance that he thought were the painkiller, Percocet. 2 pills for $8.

“He got a wild hair and had a moment’s lapse in judgment, and a counterfeit pill took my son’s life,” said Atesalp.

On Tuesday, the Atesalp family attended an at event at Mesa College aimed at fentanyl awareness as students head back to school.

This week, the overdose antidote Narcan, set to arrive in stores, will be available over the counter.

“Every classroom and every home should have Narcan,” said Dr. Angela Huskey, Millennium Health Chief Clinical Officer.

Congressman Scott Peters, pushing for bills supporting recovery centers, warned there is no shortage in the fentanyl supply.

"Last year, more fentanyl more was seized by our US border authorities in San Diego and Imperial Counties than at any other port of entry in the nation,” said Rep. Peters.

“Each week, the equivalent of a classroom of students dies of overdoses across this country,” said Dr. Huskey.

Medical experts say any counterfeit pill could be deadly.

“Fentanyl is colorless, odorless and tasteless. It’s impossible to know which pill will be deadly," said Dr. Huskey.

The warning was echoed by the family of a teen, whose life was cut short.

“He made one simple mistake and that mistake cost him his life,” said Atesalp.

In the Atesalp case, a 17-year-old boy was arrested and is facing charges of possessing narcotics, while prosecutors weigh more charges.

As for the over-the-counter Narcan, it will have a suggested price of $45 for two doses, available at stores including Walgreens, CVS and Walmart.