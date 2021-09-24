Grant funding available for programs supporting youths in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — The Chula Vista Community Foundation announced Friday that grant funding is available for local nonprofits supporting projects aimed at strengthening the health and socio-emotional well-being of young people between the ages of 12-24.

CVCF, an affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, will award up to $50,000 to programs supporting Chula Vista youth to "demonstrate the power to build a more vibrant community and give youth the building blocks to recover from the pandemic."

The programs can support, but are not limited to:

-- foster youth;

-- youths transitioning from foster care;

-- LGBTQ youth;

-- at-risk youth; and

-- economically challenged youth.

Grant applications can be submitted on the CVCF website starting Oct. 1 and must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

According to CVCF, the projects should be "culturally humble and sensitive, practical and achievable within a 12-month time frame, and have prospects for long-term sustainability."

Programs can include, but are not limited to:

-- mental health;

-- healthy lifestyles;

-- restorative justice;

-- civic engagement;

-- art programs & public art;

-- outdoor activities;

-- workforce training;

-- food insecurity;

-- education including trade school, higher education, experiences in arts and culture; and

-- STEAM or STEM programs.

"Through our current grant cycle, we want to work with local organizations closest to our youth to ensure that as a community we're uplifting our young people academically, socially, and emotionally," Carmen Richardson, CVCF board chair, said in a statement.

"We're looking forward to seeing our youth overcome some of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic brought and will continue to support their success every step of the way."

