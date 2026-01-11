Grand Jury indicts 21 for allegedly conspiring to engage in street racing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego County grand jury has indicted 21 people for allegedly conspiring to engage in street racing on public roads.

The alleged criminal conduct occurred in March 2025 on five separate occasions in various parts of the county, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. Twenty of the 21 defendants were arrested or surrendered on Jan. 6, and arraignments are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in Department 101 of the downtown San Diego courthouse, officials said.

"Racing down our freeways at extremely hazardous speeds with reckless disregard for other drivers and families sharing the roadways is a recipe for a catastrophe," District Attorney Summer Stephan said Friday. "This indictment is a warning to anyone even thinking of engaging in a speed contest that this illegal behavior will not be tolerated and you will be held accountable."

The grand jury heard testimony and reviewed evidence over six days before returning the indictments.

Prosecutors said the defendants communicated through social media to make plans to meet at locations where they "showcased their high-performance vehicles, participated in donuts and burnouts, and allegedly conspired to engage in acts of speed exhibition on freeways for thrill, competition, bragging rights and purposes of gaining social media fame."

Prosecutors added that many of the vehicles were modified, sometimes illegally, to enhance their racing performance. Some of the defendants are accused of reaching speeds well over 100 mph during races on freeways. Racing took place on Interstates 8, 805 and 15 as well as state Route 94, and on mountain roads winding through Pauma Valley, officials said.

The arrests were a coordinated effort that included the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the San Diego Police Department, California Highway Patrol, the Narcotics Task Force, the Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Chula Vista Police Department, La Mesa Police Department, San Diego County Sheriff's Office, Escondido Police Department, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The six-month investigation began with the SDPD's Traffic Special Investigations Unit working in conjunction with the CHP in response to a string of local fatalities in recent years attributed to street racing.

The DA's Office cited the following cases:

-- The death of a 17-year-old in Chula Vista after a suspected racer lost control in July 2025.

-- The death of a Point Loma jogger, who was struck by vehicles believed to be racing in December 2024.

-- A fatal Otay Mesa crash in which a Mustang traveling at extreme speed hit and killed a spectator at an illegal drag race in October 2021.

-- The death of a teenager from a Linda Vista collision that left five others seriously injured in March 2021.

-- The death of a grandmother as a result of a Chula Vista crash where a street-racing driver ran a red light, killing the woman and injuring her grandchildren in June 2021.

-- One person was killed and two severely injured after an Oceanside crash in which the drivers were seen racing moments before impact in September 2021.

"Street racing, reckless driving and illegal takeovers put lives at risk, damage our streets, and disrupt our neighborhoods," San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said. "This grand jury indictment reflects the hard work of our investigators and shows that when residents raise concerns, the city and county take action. We are grateful for our partnership with the District Attorney's Office and our partner agencies to hold these drivers accountable, and we will continue our operations to deter these crimes from happening on our streets."

Law enforcement officials also seized 16 vehicles during their investigation into the May 2025 incidents.

