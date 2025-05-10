Grammy winner Jason Mraz partners with Oceanside's oldest coffee shop

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Grammy-winning musician Jason Mraz is helping to revitalize Jitters Coffee Pub, Oceanside's oldest coffee shop, transforming it into a performance venue for emerging artists.

"San Diego is where my career started, and it was in the coffee shops," Mraz told ABC 10News in a recent interview.

Despite his worldwide fame, the "I'm Yours" singer has maintained his connection to local coffee shops throughout his career.

"I never really left the coffee shops, first of all," Mraz explained. "They're a place where I can stay grounded, stay focused, continue to try out new material."

Mraz's relationship with Jitters dates back to the early 2000s.

"I wandered into this cafe in the early 2000s, and I liked its charm," he recalled.

The shop eventually became like a second home to him.

"It's kind of like my 'Cheers,'" he said, referencing the iconic TV show's neighborhood bar.

When Mraz learned that Jitters was facing closure due to an expiring lease last November, he stepped in to help.

"The owner was faced with the lease expiring back in November and they were considering closing," Mraz said. "A lot of us who are regulars here, we didn't want to see our favorite little clubhouse close."

Working closely with the owners, Mraz proposed a plan to breathe new life into the beloved café.

"Come in with a fresh coat of paint and some new energy and refurbish the space," he described.

The changes to Jitters have been subtle but impactful.

"It was new fixtures and some plants really, that's about all it took," Mraz shared. "The stage is new."

While Jitters already enjoys successful daytime business, Mraz has focused on expanding into evening events. His vision is to create the next generation of coffee shops that support local artists, just as similar venues once supported his budding career.

"I would love to offer the space and the support because that's what was given to me," Mraz said. "Thankfully, these types of spaces helped create the success that I have."

Beginning this July, Jitters Coffee Pub will welcome auditions from musicians, DJs, poets, comedians, and other performers looking for a stage. The venue aims to provide a platform for local talent in an all-ages space, continuing the coffee shop tradition that helped launch Mraz's own career.

For aspiring artists in San Diego County, this partnership between a Grammy winner and a historic local coffee shop could provide the perfect blend of opportunity and community support.