Gramma the Galápagos tortoise, San Diego Zoo's oldest animal, dead at 141

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo announced on Friday via an Instagram post that Gramma, the beloved Galápagos tortoise, has died.

Gramma arrived at the San Diego Zoo between 1928 and 1931 as part of the zoo's first group of Galápagos tortoises.

Over nearly a century, Gramma has witnessed history. She lived through more than 20 U.S. presidents, two World Wars, and two pandemics. She went from appearing in a handful of black-and-white images to becoming a social media star.

The zoo says Gramma gently touched countless lives as an ambassador for reptile conservation worldwide. And even being called "the Queen of the Zoo" by her care specialists.

While Gramma didn't have an exact known birthday, experts believed she was about 141 years old, making her the oldest resident of the zoo. The zoo says Gramma was euthanized due to ongoing bone conditions related to her age, which had advanced.

In a social media post announcing her death, the zoo wrote, "In her memory, we invite you to enjoy a generous, fruit-filled salad, a special tribute for a very special tortoise."

Gramma’s devoted care team shared that she particularly loved romaine lettuce and cactus fruit.

You can see the zoo's video tribute below: