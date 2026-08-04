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Grade Fire reaches 100% containment, Cal Fire San Diego officials say

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Cal Fire San Diego
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SANTA YSABEL, Calif. (CNS) - The 689-acre Grade Fire in the Cleveland National Forest was 100% contained Tuesday.

The wildfire ignited around 1:30 p.m. Friday near East Grade Road, initially prompting evacuations for backcountry neighborhoods in Santa Ysabel. All evacuation orders were lifted Friday night, and no injuries or structural damage were reported, according to Cal Fire.

Despite extreme weekend temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, ground crews made significant progress securing the perimeter and extinguishing hidden hot spots. Cal Fire officials attributed the jump in containment to the hard work of firefighters on the ground.

The blaze primarily burned through medium fuels, dry brush, and rocky terrain, moving in an east-northeast direction.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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