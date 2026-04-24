Governor's Office issues rewards in multiple cold case investigations, including five in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The governor's office on Friday offered $50,000 rewards for information that solves any of more than two dozen cold cases across the state, including five in San Diego County.

"Every family deserves answers and justice," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. "These rewards send a message that every case matters, every victim matters, and that we are all working toward increased accountability. If you know something, it is your duty to come forward."

The local cases included in the rewards offers are:



The 1999 shooting death of Teresa Madrigal, 33, who went shopping in Riverside County on Feb. 23, 1999, and whose body was found the next day near Lake Poway in San Diego County, more than 60 miles from her home. She was the mother of four children. Anyone with information was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide/Cold Case Unit at 858-285-6330.

The July 18, 2018, drive-by shooting death of Arthur Jordan, 28, who was killed while sitting in his car that was parked on Martin Avenue in the Logan Heights area of San Diego. Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego Police Department Sgt. Joel Tien at 619-531-2323, or submit an anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477;

The Feb. 24, 2019, killing of Gregory Ruffin, 22, who was shot while leaving a friend's apartment in the 300 block of 47th Street in San Diego. Anyone with information was urged to call SDPD Detective Sgt. Eric McCoole at 619-531-2943 or submit an anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477;

The Aug. 17, 2019, killing of LeMontee Stevenson, a 19-year-old Navy sailor who was shot while at a party on Marcy Avenue in the Logan Heights area. Authorities say Stevenson broke up a fight among partygoers and left, but returned to the party to retrieve his lost keys, and one of the people involved in the fight shot him. Anyone with information was asked to call McCoole at 619- 531-2943 or submit an anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477; and

The April 24, 2021, killing of Corneilius Brown, a 22-year-old Navy sailor, who was shot in the doorway of his apartment in the 4300 block of Echo Court in La Mesa. Authorities say two suspects knocked on Brown's door, then shot him when he answered. Anyone with information was asked to call La Mesa Police Department Detective Mike Butcher at 619-667-7538 or submit an anonymous tip to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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