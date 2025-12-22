Governor Newsom announces $50,000 reward for information in 2018 Logan Heights murder

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2018 killing of a man in San Diego, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced today.

Arthur Jordan, 28, was fatally shot on July 19, 2018, by an unknown assailant while sitting in a car in the 3000 block of Martin Avenue. At the time of his death, Jordan was a barber working in his family's barber shop.

San Diego Police Department investigators have interviewed witnesses and potential suspects, but have exhausted all leads.

"We are very thankful for the governor's support in our efforts to find justice for Jordan and his family," said SDPD detective Chris Murray.

Under California law, law enforcement agencies may ask the governor to issue rewards in specific unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads, to encourage individuals with information about the crime to come forward. Public assistance is vital to law enforcement, and rewards may encourage public cooperation needed to apprehend those who have committed serious offenses.

SDPD has requested that a reward be offered to encourage anyone to provide information about this murder, urging them to contact Sgt. Joel Tien at (619) 531-2323. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-

580-8477.

