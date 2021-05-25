Watch
Gov. Newsom proposes $2B wildfire preparedness plan for California

Posted at 6:03 AM, May 25, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a historic firefighting budget that would increase funding for California wildfire preparedness from $1 billion to $2 billion.

The funding will bring on more firefighters and equipment to fight fires this summer. It will be used to buy more C-130 helicopters that can fly faster and safer. The money will also be used to improve forest health, fuel management, and firebreaks.

Local firefighters have been busy. Monday afternoon a fire in Ramona burned four acres. On Saturday, the Deer Fire forced the closure of the I-15. Last week, a fire in Lakeside burned dangerously closed to homes.

The funding must be approved by the state legislature. It is unclear how much money will be allocated to San Diego County.

