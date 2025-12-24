Gov. Newsom proclaims state of emergency due to major storms hitting California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed a state of emergency in multiple counties in response to a series of powerful storms hitting California.

The state of emergency includes San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Shasta counties.

The governor's office says recently burned areas in Southern California, including the Airport, Bridge, Line, Palisades, and Eaton Fire burn scars, face an increased threat of mudslides and debris flows as heavy rain continues.

According to a press release, Newsom directed state agencies to predeploy emergency response resources across the state, including 55 fire engines, 10 swiftwater rescue teams, five hand crews, five dozers, four loaders, three helicopters, an incident management team, an Urban Search and Rescue Team and over 300 personnel to protect communities and support local response efforts.

“California is acting early and decisively to do all we can to get ahead of dangerous winter storms. The state has pre-positioned resources, activated emergency authorities, and we are working closely with local partners to protect communities and keep Californians safe,” Newsom said.

The governor's office adds that Californians are urged to follow the guidance of local and state emergency officials, avoid flooded roadways, and stay informed as storm conditions continue.