Gov. Newsom grants security funds to places of worship following mass shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Following this month's fatal terrorist attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday announced the state is awarding $80 million to 343 nonprofit organizations through the California Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

Of the grant recipients, 228 are faith-based groups, while others include reproductive health clinics. The funds are intended for security measures such as reinforced doors and gates, high-intensity lighting, alarm systems, surveillance and access controls and emergency preparedness enhancements.

"Hate and violence have no place in California," Newsom said. "By investing in critical security upgrades, we are leading the nation in protecting places of worship and high-risk communities, strengthening preparedness, and ensuring every Californian can gather safely and without fear."

On May 18, two suspects gunned down three men at the Islamic Center of San Diego before fleeing and fatally shooting themselves. The victims -- mosque security guard Amin Abdullah, 51, and congregation members Nadir Awad, 57, and Mansour Kaziha, 78 -- "sacrificed their lives to protect the entire community inside the Islamic Center of San Diego," ICSD Imam Taha Hassane said during a briefing last week.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl told reporters that Abdullah's actions, including promptly instituting a lockdown of the Eckstrom Avenue mosque and then engaging the killers in gunfire, "without a doubt delayed, distracted and ultimately deterred these two (shooters) from gaining access to the greater areas of the mosque, where as many as 140 kids were within 15 feet of these suspects."

"Tragically, he died in that gunbattle," Wahl said.

As part of Thursday's announcement, Newsom said California is also making victim support resources available to those impacted by the May 18 shooting.

Victims, family members, and witnesses may be eligible for assistance through the California Victim Compensation Board, which can help cover: Medical costs, mental health treatment, lost wages, funeral and burial expenses and other crime-related expenses.

"No one should have to navigate the emotional and financial impacts of violence alone," said CalVCB Executive Officer Lynda Gledhill. "CalVCB is here to support victims and their loved ones affected by these horrific acts as they begin the healing process. We encourage those impacted to apply."

The state included an additional $40 million in the revised budget proposal to continue supporting organizations facing heightened threats and hate-motivated violence, including churches, synagogues, mosques and LGBTQ+ groups.

San Diego County organizations receiving funding include:



Chabad Oceanside, Downtown, Poway, two Chabads of East County and Congregation Beth Israel

Chinese Community Church, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Mesa, Church of The Resurrection in Escondido

Girl Scouts San Diego, Neighborhood Healthcare 488 and the North County LGBTQ Resource Center

"This critical funding will have an immediate impact for organizations working every day to serve their communities," said Cal Office of Emergency Services Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. "These investments help keep people safe and enhance safety across the state. Cal OES stands with every community to fight against hate and ensure access to a safe place to gather."

Applications are available online and in paper form in 18 languages. Victims can also receive assistance applying through the San Diego Victim Witness Assistance Center.

"Places of worship should always be places of peace," said California Civil Rights Department Director Kevin Kish. "Muslims should not have to fear for their lives to practice their faith. Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the violent attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego and the families of those who lost their lives."

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