Gov. Newsom deploys National Guard to support food banks across California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Gov. Newsom on Wednesday announced he is deploying National Guard troops to multiple California cities to support local food banks as the federal government shutdown continues.

In addition to the National Guard deployment, Newsom is helping food assistance program by fast-tracking up to $80 million in state funding “ahead of funding delays triggered by the shutdown.”

The move comes as thousands of federal workers across the state are lining up at food banks for free groceries as they miss paychecks.

With the possibility of more federal employees needing assistance in the coming days and weeks, Newsom said the time to act is now.

“Trump’s failure isn’t abstract — it’s literally taking food out of people’s mouths. This is serious, this is urgent — and requires immediate action. Millions of Americans rely on food benefits to feed their families, and while Republicans in Washington drag their feet, California is stepping up once again to fill in the gaps. I’m expediting state funds for food banks and directing the California National Guard and California Volunteers to help distribute this food to families. As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, California is working to ensure CalFresh recipients don’t go hungry while food prices are spiking under President Trump,” Newsom said in a press release.

Californians saw a similar response in 2020 during the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with National Guard troops deployed to help support food banks across the state.