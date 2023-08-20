Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency as Hurricane Hilary approaches California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency across most of Southern California in an effort to rapidly mobilize emergency response resources as Hurricane Hilary approaches.

As of Saturday evening, Hilary is a Category 2 hurricane, and the National Hurricane Center says it has the potential to bring "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" to Baja California, Southern California and other parts of the Southwestern U.S.

According to the governor's office, more than 7,500 people have been dispatched to help local communities protect Californians from the heavy rain and strong winds Hilary will bring.

The governor signed the emergency declaration in San Diego as he visited National Guard troops. The governor also spoke to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Saturday. His office says he was also in touch with federal officials at the White House and other agencies.

“California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary’s path with resources, equipment and expertise," Gov. Newsom said. "We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm.”

As part of the preparations, the State Operations Center has been activated and will closely monitor rain, wind, flash flooding and possible power outages. The center will also coordinate with state agencies to send resources where they're necessary.

The governor's office provided this list to show how the state is getting ready:



The Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) has assets on standby, including California Medical Assistance Teams (CAL-MAT), to augment local capacity, aid in evacuations, and support medical needs in communities impacted by flooding. The EMSA is ready to assist with Ambulance Strike Teams as necessary to support local communities.

The Flood Operations Center is activated and has prepositioned flood fight materials should they be needed.

The California National Guard has strategically prepositioned more than 350 soldiers and two dozen high water vehicles.

CAL FIRE has prepositioned nine swift water rescue teams and urban search and rescue teams along with 290 strategically prepositioned engines.

Cal OES, through the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System, has deployed a total of over 700 local government firefighters and support staff, as well as 15 swift water rescue teams, two urban search and rescue companies and three regional urban search and rescue task forces.

All state beaches and several state parks will be closed across San Diego County and other areas of Southern California on Sunday and Monday as the storm rolls through.